DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Duanesburg basketball team is 5-0 to start the young season. They looked to stay unbeaten against the Section 2 Class D defending champions, Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville.

The Eagles flew out of the gate, and never looked back. Duanesburg led 48-14 at the half, on their way to a 73-33 win. Ethan Thompson led the way with 19 points.

The Eagles are now 6-0 overall, and 3-0 in league play.