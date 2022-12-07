DELANSON, NY (NEWS10) — The Duanesburg girls basketball team has shown no signs of dropping off after last year’s Class C section title, and run to the NYSPHSAA state semifinals.

After defeating Mechanicville last week to open up the season – a Class B Red Raiders squad that was the two-seed in last season’s sectional tournament – the Eagles continued to roll Wednesday night, downing a previously 4-0 Mayfield unit 73-36 behind a career-best 38 points from junior Allison O’Hanlon.

The Lady Panthers kept it close in the early stages of the opening quarter, facilitating well for each other, and earning some clean looks in the paint. Junior guard Cloey Dopp was the beneficiary of crisp pass from senior guard Jaidyn Chest that hit Dopp right in stride as she carved her way to the bucket for a layup that put Mayfield up 7-5.

But the Eagles stormed right back, going on a 13-3 run that was capped off by a Hannah Mulhern two-pointer, giving Duanesburg an 18-10 edge with 5:48 to play in the second quarter; that lead would increase to 11 at halftime with the score at 29-18.

The third quarter was all Eagles, and more specifically, all O’Hanlon. The Siena commit dropped 18 of her career-high 38 points in the frame, singlehandedly outscoring the Lady Panthers 18-6 to give Duanesburg a 34-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, where the Eagles coasted to the 73-36 victory.

Duanesburg (2-0) will hit the road for the first time this season in its’ next contest with Columbia Friday. Opening tip-off against the Blue Devils is slated for 6:00 p.m. Mayfield (4-1) aims to rebound Monday against Hoosic Valley in a 7:00 p.m. bout with the Indians.