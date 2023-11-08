DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A number of high schools held National Letter of Intent signings Wednesday, and out at Duanesburg, a pair of girls basketball standouts are headed to the Division I level.

Senior guard Allison O’Hanlon, Duanesburg’s all-time leading scorer, will stay at home and attend Siena College. Alex Moses will continue her playing career at Canisius College.

It’s a rarity for Duanesburg to have two D-1 commits in the same class, but it was a day the girls said has been over 10 years in the making.

“I’ve been playing basketball with Allison since first grade; she’s been my best friend since,” said Moses. “We’ve always dreamed of being on a big stage. And luckily for us, we get to play against each other now on the big stage, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

“It’s kind of a full-circle moment for both of us,” added O’Hanlon. “Just to be able to go through all the ups and downs – every single step of the process, every single step of the way together, it’s just really special to be able to do it together.”

O’Hanlon and Moses have been arguably the most successful duo in Duanesburg basketball history. O’Hanlon has racked up 1,819 points in her career, and is within reach of the Section II girls basketball all-time three-point record. Moses is closing in on 1,000 career points, currently sitting at 983. The two friends have driven each other to greater heights.

“Alex is one of the best competitors, athletes, basketball players that I know,” said O’Hanlon. “So, everyday to see the way that she attacked her grind – it just made me want to work harder, and push myself.”

“Part of being such a great basketball player is playing against another great basketball player,” said Moses. “In practice I get to play against another now-D-I athlete. so, it was really beneficial.”

O’Hanlon, Moses and the rest of the Eagles will be gunning for a Class C state title after falling in the semifinals in 2022. They open up their season Nov. 29 at Mechanicville.