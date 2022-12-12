LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville boys basketball team won the Section 2 Class D title last year, knocking out Loudonville Christian along the way. The Wolves looked to take down the Eagles once again on Monday night.

The Eagles flew out to an early lead, leading by double digits at the half. The Wolves stormed back in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 37-36 after the third quarter. OESJ took control in the fourth quarter, on their way to a 56-48 comeback win.

Colten Christensen led the way with 28 points and 18 rebounds.