MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy softball has proven to be a formidable force when senior pitcher Olivia DeCitise has the ball in her hand. But when she’s going to work in the circle, AND the bats come alive, the Flying Horses become that much more dangerous.

And that’s exactly what Troy displayed Saturday evening at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in its’ Class A regional final matchup against Sec. X’s Massena.

The Flying Horses run-ruled the Red Raiders, winning 14-0 in five innings. The offense scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.

With the run differential over the required 12-run mark for the run rule heading into the top of the fifth, DeCitise needed just three outs to put a stamp on a no-hitter. And she did just that, notching her second complete game shutout of the state tournament. Of the 15 outs she recorded, 13 came via the strikeout.

DeCitise said after the game that she believes the team is playing its’ best softball of the season.

“Our bats are on fire right now, and every single one of the people in our lineup can hit,” said DeCitise. “My confidence in this group is probably 10 out of 10, because I know they’re gonna be behind me, and I know they’re gonna pick me up when I’m down.”

With Troy garnering a second straight regional championship, the Flying Horses return to the state semifinals, where they fell short last season to Sec. IV’s Vestal. Head coach Sean Geisel believes that experience can serve this year’s group well.

“(This is) just another step in the journey that we don’t want to end,” said Geisel. “We’re excited for next week to go back to Long Island, and keep giving it our best shot. This time around, we have some more experience about what to expect down there, and we know every (team’s) gonna be good. We’ll look to continue staying hot as a team, get better, and we’ll see what happens.”

Troy will take on Sec. V’s Webster Thomas Friday at Moriches Athletic Complex. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.