BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa baseball team pulled off a wild comeback to top Liverpool in regionals last weekend. They looked to keep the momentum rolling into the Class AA state semifinals against Commack at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton on Friday.

It was not the Plainsmen’s night, as Commack cruised to a 9-0 win. Commack’s Evan Kay held the Plainsmen to two hits in seven scoreless innings, tallying 10 strikeouts.