SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia Blue Devils have punched their ticket to the final four of the Class A state baseball tournament. They defeated Section 3’s Jamesville DeWitt 3-2 and used opportunistic base running to take the lead in extra innings.

Jamesville DeWitt scored in the first inning off a base hit from Luke VanMarter, but the Blue Devils took the lead in the top of the third. Jacob Skarlis hit a triple to right field that plated runs from Steven Heller and Andrew Gabriel.

The Red Ram’s offense swung the momentum back in their favor in the bottom of the seventh, scoring off an error by Columbia that tied the game at two forcing extra-innings. In the top of the eighth Luke Mcquaid threw a wild pitch allowing the Blue Devils to score the game-winning run.