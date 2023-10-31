LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — The Columbia girls soccer team followed up their section title last year in Class A with a 16-0-2 season thus far. But it all came down to Monday, as the top-seeded Blue Devils took on Niskayuna in the Section 2 Class AA championship at Shaker High School.

The two teams battled it out through a scoreless regulation. In overtime, Columbia’s Anna Shepard broke through from long distance with the game-winning goal, as the Blue Devils scored their second straight section title, 1-0 the final.

“I kind of blacked out, honestly,” said Shephard. “The ball popped out to me and I took a touch of volley in the air and just hoped for the best and hit it and it went top corner and you can see what happened from there.”

The Blue Devils accomplished one of their goals, but now they shift their focus to regionals. “We talked at the beginning of the year about going undefeated, winning league, winning another sectional title, we’ve gotten both of those and now it’s on to the regional final next week,” said head coach Scott LaMora. “Hopefully we’ll play our game. We’ll be winning again and moving on to states.”