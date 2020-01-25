Columbia takes home win over Schenectady

Schalmont's only loss of the season comes at the hands on Holy Names. The Lady Sabres bounced back from that matchup to win ten straight. On Friday night, they were looking to keep that alive hosting Cobleskill.

The Lady Bulldogs held Schalmont to only seven points in the third quarter and had the lead up until the final two-minutes in regulation but a three pointer from Schalmont's Haley Burchhardt put the Lady Sabres on top 42-40.

Payton Graber led the way for Schalmont with 17 points, Burchhardt added 13, and Karissa Antoine put up 12 more to help keep their win streak alive.