EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section 2 softball playoffs are officially underway. Columbia played host to Mohonasen on Tuesday in a Class A playoff game.

The Blue Devils took control in the 3rd inning, putting up five runs to take a 5-0 lead. Mohonasen answered with two runs in the third, but Columbia responded with two more of their own in the bottom of the frame. The Blue Devils kept their foot on the gas, on their way to a 12-6 win.

Columbia will take on top-seeded South Glens Falls on Thursday at 4:30 at Moreau Recreation Park.