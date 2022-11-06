HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) — After a 15-1-1 season, and a section title in Class A, the Columbia girls soccer team’s season ended in regionals Saturday after a 2-0 loss to Section III champion New Hartford.

Defense dominated the majority of this match; the first tally didn’t go up on the scoreboard until the 69th minute of action.

Columbia sophomore goalkeeper Anna Nassivera did her part in keeping the Blue Devils in the game. With the score still 0-0 in the fist half, she denied a shot in the box from New Hartford’s Anna Rayhill.

In the second half, Nassivera was called to make another point-blank save, this time a sliding stop to deny the Spartans their first goal.

But Nassivera could only do so much to stop New Hartford’s offense. Amanda Graziano spun around her defender, created an angle to get a shot off, and capitalized, finding the back of the net to put her team up 1-0.

Rayhill added an insurance goal for the Spartans in the 77th minute, and New Hartford cut the Blue Devils’ state title aspirations short with the 2-0 victory.

Columbia finishes the year at 15-2-1, and recorded an 11-1-1 mark in league play.