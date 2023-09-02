TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia Blue Devils struggled early and fought back, but the Horseheads Blue Raiders proved too much as the Blue Devils lost 56-34.

Early on, the Blue Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but Columbia fought back in the second. Igniting that effort was Christopher Carter, who scored on a QB keeper, getting the Blue Devils on the board. Later, the Blue Devils defense came up with a turnover, giving the offense the ball inside the Blue Raiders’ ten-yard line.

Moments later, Anthony Ficarra scored from eight yards out, making it 14-13, Blue Raiders. However, they missed the PAT but still found themselves within striking distance.

Horseheads made that short-lived and scored on a touchdown run from Joshua McCawley, extending their lead to 21-13. They scored on a blocked punt before halftime to go up 28-13.

The Blue Raiders kept their foot on the gas in the second half, sealing the 56-34 win.