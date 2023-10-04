EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending Sec. II, Class A boys soccer champs, Columbia, continued its’ tear through the Suburban Council Tuesday night. The Blue Devils, now ranked ninth in the state in Class AA, shut out Class AAA foe Albany High 2-0 at home, improving to 10-0-2 on the year.

Columbia received goals from senior midfielder Jackson Wagner in the 30th minute of the first half, bending a left-footed strike just past the outstretched arm of Falcons goalkeeper Logan Ferro, and sophomore midfielder Cody Hamilton, who chipped a shot in from close range off a feed from Matthew Gatchell in the 56th minute.

Tuesday’s match kicked off a three-game homestand for the Blue Devils that includes Guilderland on Thursday and seventh-ranked Bethlehem next Tuesday. Albany (4-4-1) aims to bounce back Thursday at home against Averill Park.