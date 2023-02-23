AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia Blue Devils punched their ticket to the Class A semifinals after defeating Burnt Hills 63-44 in quarterfinal action.

The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead, but the Spartans didn’t panic. During the second quarter, Ella Blesi was at the right place at the right time to score on an easy layup below the basket to cut the deficit to 12. However, Columbia was ready to answer back.

Alivia Landy assists Ella Hebler, who gets the bounce off the glass that extends the Blue Devils’ lead to 26-14. Then in the third quarter, Kendyl Ouimette showed off her range from three-point land and netted a three-ball giving Columbia a 38-18 lead.

They won 63-44 after a second-half effort that helped put them over the top.