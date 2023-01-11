COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Raider offense showed its firepower Tuesday night against fellow Class AA foe Shenendehowa.

Early in the first quarter, Grady Ceccucci flushed a mid-range jump shot that tied the game at four. However, Colonie started to let it rip after that, and it began with Brandon Gordon picking the pocket of the Plainsmen and taking it the other way for a tomahawk slam. At that point, they led by five, but the lead continued to grow.

Matthew Salvi was the catalyst for that scoring, a three-point shot that gave Colonie a 24-8 advantage. Salvi shot 7 of 9 from three-point range leading all scorers with 21 points. Despite that, Shen kept swinging back. Ceccucci drove inside the paint and hit a layup that brought the Plainsmen within 10, but Colonie led by 11 at halftime.

Later in the third quarter, Salvi struck again, netting another three-point shot propelling the Raiders offense to pull away in the second half and win 60-46.