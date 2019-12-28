The Colonie girls basketball team hadn’t won a Colonie Holiday Tournament in over three years but that changed this year.
They rallied from 18-points in the fourth quarter on Thursday night to advance to championships to host Averill Park.
This matchup would come down to two free-throws by a Sophomore.
FINAL: Averill Park 47, Colonie 49
Colonie’s clutch free throws wins holiday tournament
