SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was Semifinal Tuesday for Section 2 softball, with 10 semifinal matchups taking place. Schalmont high school played host to the Class AA semifinals.

Defending champion Saratoga Springs found themselves matched up with top-seeded Colonie. The Raiders struck for two runs in the first inning, and added another in the third to make it a 3-0 game. The Blue Streaks answered with two runs in the fourth, to cut the deficit to one.

The Raiders added an insurance run to make it a 4-2 ballgame heading into the seventh inning. Saratoga got the tying runs in scoring position, but Colonie’s Adrianna Laraway tallied her sixth strikeout of the game to end a complete game, as the Raiders advanced to the section title game with a 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, Guilderland and Shenendehowa played a thriller for the ages. Guilderland jumped out to a 5-1 lead, thanks in large part to a two-run homer from Alyssa Griffin. The Lady Plainsmen stormed back to make it a 6-4 game heading into the final seventh inning. Sara Isaacs came through with a clutch game-tying hit to send the game to extras tied at 6.

It stayed tied until the top of the ninth, when Kayla Kean dropped down a squeeze bunt that brought home Emily Baumes with the go-ahead run. Morgan Smith knocked in two more runs, as the Lady Plainsmen completed the comeback to advance to take on Colonie in the title game, 9-6 the final.

Colonie and Shenendehowa will meet Thursday at 5:00 PM in Malta.