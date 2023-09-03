TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Based on its’ second-half performance alone, the Colonie football team looked as sharp as any of the squads that competed in Saturday’s Capital District Football Showcase and Community Resource Event at RPI’s ECAV Stadium.

Greg Bearup’s bunch outscored Section IX’s Cornwall 27-21 after halftime of their Week 0 matchup with the Dragons. Unfortunately, they were faced with a 22-point deficit at the break, and despite an impressive offensive display, could not close the gap, falling 49-33.

Cornwall raced out to a 28-0 advantage by the 6:39 mark of the second quarter. The Garnet Raiders managed to seize some momentum minutes later with a rushing touchdown of just over 30 years from senior back Zyier Gibson.

The Dragons hit Colonie with a haymaker, though, out of the locker room, as running back Tyler Vanderpool housed one from 50+ yards, extending the gap to a game-high 29 points.

But over the ensuing 23 minutes, the Garnet Raiders offense reached the end zone four times, finishing with the second-most points they’ve scored in a game over the last three seasons.

Colonie (0-1) will aim to build on that offensive showing Friday with its’ final non-league test against Mohonasen before opening up league play Thursday, Sep. 14.