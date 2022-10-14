COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame welcomed its newest members during the fall induction ceremony on Thursday, October 13. The Class of 2022 includes athletes, coaches, teams, and sports contributors who have made a significant impact on the Colonie Central High School Athletic program.

Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductees:

2001 Girls Basketball Team

Karen Bonitatibus

Scott Chambers

Lexi DiLello (Brannigan)

Noel Gebauer

Jeff Green

John Gregg

Len Muhlich

Jim Sheehan

An induction ceremony was held in the Sand Creek Middle School Auditorium. The Colonie Central Chamber Singers performed the National Anthem and Colonie Central High School Alma Mater. South Colonie Athletic Director William Roemer presented the Athletics Hall of Fame plaques.

“The idea behind the Athletic Hall of fame is to honor past athletes and their accomplishments,“ said William Roemer, athletic director. “Each of the individuals or groups who have received this honor has been recognized for achievements that foster pride, display good sportsmanship, and support citizenship in our schools and throughout the community. All of these are characteristics that set the example for current and future Colonie athletes.”