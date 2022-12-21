ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy was the site Tuesday night for a Section II, Class AA boys basketball crosstown rivalry between the Brothers and Colonie Central. And it was the Raiders marching into CBA’s house, and snatching a 51-47 win behind an 18-point effort from junior guard Cameron Joseph Trimarchi.

Colonie maintained a two-point edge at halftime, 20-18, and quickly added to that in the third frame. After extending the lead to six points, the Raiders had a transition opportunity, and senior forward Brandon Gordon Euro stepped his way into the paint, scored a layup, and drew a foul; Colonie led 35-27 with 3:12 to play in the quarter.

But the Brothers had an answer moments later when junior forward Oreolawumpa Odutayo threw down a two-handed dunk off an assist from junior guard Matt Sgambati, cutting the deficit back to six points.

CBA chipped the Colonie lead to four by the end of the quarter, and in the final stanza, managed to tie things up at 41 with 5:31 to go when junior small forward George O’Leary scored a layup off a give-and-go with junior power forward Aiden Wine.

But the Raiders just got to the rim at will in this game. Trimarchi converted with his off-hand in the paint to put Colonie up four points with just over four minutes to play.

Gordon would put the game away with just over a minute remaining, skying for a drunk on a fast break for two of his 13 points on the night; the Raiders added two more points at the free throw line from there, claiming the 51-47 victory.

Colonie (3-2) will not see the court again until after the holiday break when it faces off against Pittsfield on Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. CBA (2-2) will also have a one-week hiatus before returning to the floor next Tuesday against Utica Proctor at 6:30 p.m.