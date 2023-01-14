SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie boys basketball, owners of the top spot in the Suburban Council Blue Division, were put to the test Friday night with a challenging road tilt against a Schenectady team that was 4-1 at home this season. But the Raiders passed with flying colors, trouncing the Patriots 81-55 after throwing up 48 points in the second half.

Colonie got out to a hot start as well, and led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter. That lead ballooned to 17 in the second frame when senior guard Brandon Gordon connected a deep triple for three of his 19 points on the evening. That gave the Raiders a 27-10 advantage with 5:56 to play before halftime.

Schenectady did counter with 12-3 run to claw back into the game, capped off by a Quymaine Haggray fast-break layup, trimming the deficit to eight points with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter.

But on the other end Colonie’s Trey Von Jermaine Owens-Cody collected an offensive rebound, and stuck the put-back through contact, converting an old-fashioned, three-point play to put the Raiders back up double digits; they led 33-24 heading into the locker room.

And the Raiders’ offense exploded for 48 points in the second half to put Schenectady away. Owens-Cody led the way with 20 points. Joining he and Gordon in double figures were juniors Cameron Joseph Trimarchi (12) and Camryn L Curet (10).

Colonie (7-4) has a quick turnaround, and will return home Saturday to take on La Salle at 3:30 p.m. Schenectady (5-6) remains at home Tuesday, and hosts Troy. Opening tip against the Flying Horses is set for 6:00 p.m.