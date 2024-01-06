NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie boys basketball has put together some strong showings and quality wins en route to an undefeated start. But perhaps none have been more impressive than the outing the Raiders had Friday night – a convincing, 72-55 road win over fellow unbeaten Suburban Council foe Niskayuna.

The Silver Warriors – ranked 28th in the state in Class AA – have been no strangers to going toe-to-toe with top-tier AAA squads; five of their eight wins have come against teams a class above them.

But Nisky looked to be no match for a Colonie team that came roaring out of the gate. An Andrew Michael Hulett three-pointer from the top of the key gave the Raiders a 12-point edge not even five minutes into the game. The margin would stay at 12 by the conclusion of the first quarter.

Nisky managed to chip away at the deficit in the second stanza. With under a minute remaining before halftime, Ethan Gilson drilled a corner three-pointer and the Silver Warriors headed to the locker room trailing by just single digits at 33-24.

Colonie found its groove again, though, out the break, ballooning its lead up to as many as 21 following a Julius Jeffrey Reed triple at the 3:20 mark of the third quarter. The Raiders coasted from there to the 72-55 win.

Reed racked up 17 second-half points to finish with a game-best 22. He was just one of three Raiders who found their way into double figures in the scoring column, including Cameron Joseph Trimarchi (14) and Trey Von Jermaine Owens-Cody (12).

Nisky saw double-digit scoring efforts from Daniel Smalls and Gavin Olsen, who posted 17 and 11 points, respectively.

Colonie (8-0) hits the road Saturday for an out-of-section matchup with Kingston at 1:30 p.m. Niskayuna (8-1) continues a grueling stretch of games with a trip to Shenendehowa Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.