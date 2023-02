COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section II, Class AA boys basketball playoffs got underway on Wednesday night. The eight seed, Colonie, started off at home against the nine seed, Albany.

The Raiders and Falcons battled back and forth in the third quarter, but Colonie controlled the fourth quarter on their way to a 65-59 win. Brandon Gordon led the way with 32 points, 22 in the second half.

Colonie will take on top-seeded Ballston Spa on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.