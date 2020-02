RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cobleskill-Richmondville junior Sabrina Pressley entered the Bulldogs final game of the season against Voorheesville just ten points shy joining the 1,000 points club.

Since the Cobleskill-Richmondville merger in 1993, no student had reached that milestone until Pressley.



Pressley, who averages just over 14 points a game ended the night with a game high 22 to help the Bulldogs close out the season with the 58-34 win.