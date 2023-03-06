COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Panthers’ pivotal run in the fourth quarter helped them take down Class C section champion Duanesburg Sunday afternoon. Chatham will not be representing Class C in the regional round of the playoffs.

During the first half, both teams were trading buckets but Duanesburg managed to pull away late and take the lead heading into halftime. When the second half started, Chatham came out swinging, and one of the Panthers that swung the most was Jacob Baccaro.

Baccaro, led the team in point with 17 and scored a layup that gave the Panthers’ a two-point lead. Duanesburg countered that with a put-back layup by Owen Lohret to regain a two-point lead. Despite that, the Panthers offense always had an answer.

This time around it was the hero of the section title game Anthony O’Dell knocking down a corner three that put Chatham up by three. In the fourth quarter, Baccaro scored on a three of his own helping Chatham win by 12.