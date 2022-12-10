CHATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — Maple Hill, the reigning Section II, Class C boys basketball champion, drew a difficult, early-season test Friday night just two games into their schedule. The Wildcats traveled to Chatham, a squad that garnered the No. 2 seed in last year’s Class CC playoff tournament, and was rolling in at 3-1 on the year.

And the Panthers defended their home court well, cruising to a 64-45 victory, handing Maple Hill its’ first loss.

Chatham came out firing in the first quarter; junior guard Tate VanAlstyne converted a four-point play at the 3:25 mark to put his team up 12-5. The Panthers led 14-8 at the end of the frame.

The Wildcats started the claw their way back at the outset of the second quarter. Junior forward Brody Chevrier found his brother, Dean Chevrier, with a bounce pass on a drive to the rim. Chevrier had a clean look for a lay-up that drew Maple Hill within four.

But Chatham’s Matt Thorsen was on a mission from there. He orchestrated an 8-2 run to claim a 22-13 lead with 4:20 to play in the quarter, scoring six of the eight points by carving right through the Wildcats defense, and finishing in the paint.

The Panthers never looked back from there, knocking off the defending Class C champs 64-45.

Chatham (4-1) hits the road for its’ next contest Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Coxsackie-Athens. Maple Hill (1-1) will return home Tuesday, and aim to get back in the win column against Watervliet. Opening tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.