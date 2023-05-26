TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chatham baseball team looked to repeat in Section 2 Class CC at Joe Bruno Stadium on Thursday night. Hoosick Falls looked to play spoiler.

The Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 early lead after a Tate Van Alstyne two-run homer in the second inning. Behind a dominant effort from pitcher Tyler Kneller, Chatham rolled to the Class CC title with a 10-1 win. Kneller pitched a complete game, giving up just one hit.

Chatham will meet Duanesburg in the Class C/CC game to determine who will move on to states on Saturday at 7:00 PM.