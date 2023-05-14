VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chatham softball team captured the Patroon Conference title after routing Maple Hill 9-2.

The Wildcats struck first in the second inning, but the Panthers responded in the bottom third, scoring three runs to take the lead. However, the Wildcats made things interesting. They scored a run in the top of the fourth to make it a one-run game.

Both teams went scoreless in the fifth inning, but in the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers roared back. Chatham loaded the bases, and Meta Mountain zipped a shot into left field that scored two runs extending their lead to 5-2.

The Panther’s offense scored six runs in the inning. A deficit Maple Hill couldn’t overcome, and Chatham walked away with the Patroon Conference title.