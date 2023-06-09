CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a special scene at Chatham High School on Thursday morning. A massive send-off parade was held for the baseball and softball teams, as both squads head out for the state semi-finals.

The Panthers have reached new heights on the diamond with both teams making the state semis. “I don’t know how long Chatham has been open, but this is the first time in our school history, so that’s a pretty big accomplishment,” said head baseball coach Scott Steltz. “Hats off to the girls as well. Everyone in the town supports us. It’s brought our community back together over the last two years, and it’s just so cool to be a part of, and even cooler to see, and then have the memories of.”

“This is really like a dream,” said senior softball pitcher Emily Mesick. “We wouldn’t be here without our community, and our amazing softball and baseball programs. So, it means a lot.”

The baseball team has a shot at capturing a second-straight state title. Being back in the final four feels just as good for this group the second time around. “It’s always sweet,” said senior first baseman Cam Horton. “We’ve worked very hard to be here, and we’re just tryna soak it all in, and not take it for granted. This group is special. I don’t think Chatham has ever had a team like this. We’ve all been playing together since we were real little. We have chemistry, and we know how we play.”

The baseball team takes on Notre Dame in Maine-Endwell Friday at 2:00 PM. The softball team will be on Long Island, squaring off with Section Nine’s S.S. Seward Thursday at 6:00 PM.