PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chatham boys basketball team has lived on the edge. The Panthers beat Stillwater in the Section 2 Class CC title game on a buzzer-beating three by Anthony O’Dell. They then stormed back in the fourth quarter to take down Duanesburg in the Class C-CC game to represent Section 2 in states. The Panthers were in for another close one against Section 7’s Moriah at Clinton Community College in Subregional action on Wednesday.

After jumping out to an early 3-2 lead, the Panthers wouldn’t lead again until the fourth quarter. Trailing 37-31 entering the final period, Chatham once again used their classic late game heroics. O’Dell hit another massive three to tie the game at 46 with 11 seconds left. Tyler Kneller then put the Panthers ahead with a bucket in the paint, and Tate Van Alstyne put the nail in the coffin with two free throws, as the Panthers stormed back to win it 50-46. Chatham won the fourth quarter 19-9.

The Panthers will take on Section 10’s Canton at SUNY Potsdam on Saturday at 4:30 PM.