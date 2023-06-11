VESTAL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chatham baseball team etched its’ name into the school’s record book Saturday afternoon, becoming the first team in program history to earn back-to-back state championships.

The Panthers put their final stamp on another brilliant season, defeating Sec. I’s Tuckahoe in the Class C state championship game at Binghamton University. A team that has terrorized opposing pitchers all season, Chatham fittingly erupted for 12 runs on 10 hits, securing a 12-6 victory.

After a scoreless first inning, Chatham got on the board in the second frame via a Logan Smalley sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Kneller. Tuckahoe responded in the bottom half of the inning with a run of its’ own, but the Panthers countered with a pair of RBI doubles in the third from Tate Van Alstyne and Cam Horton, reclaiming a 3-1 advantage.

But the Tigers offense stayed hot the next half inning, scoring three more runs; the biggest blow coming off the bat of John Benke – a two-run triple that gave Tuckahoe a 4-3 edge.

That lead would only last until the fifth inning. The Panthers have thrived in the face of adversity this season, and the team’s resilience showed yet again. With Van Alstyne sitting on third base, Matt Thorsen served a single into right field to knot the game up. After stealing second and third, Thorsen would come around to score on a throwing error from Tuckahoe’s catcher, giving Chatham a lead it would never relinquish.

Kneller tacked on one more run in the inning with an RBI ground out to shortstop that allowed Horton to score easily.

Chatham took a 6-4 advantage into the sixth inning, where it rattled off another five runs; two of which came from the nine-hitter Jake Taylor on a ground-rule double to left field. Taylor, whose walk-off single in the Sec. II, Class C/CC final propelled the Panthers to the state tournament, finished with a game-high three hits, and tied Kneller for a game-best three RBI.

After 5.2 innings of work on the mound from Thorsen, Van Alstyne came on in relief to record the last four outs of the game. A strikeout of Tuckahoe’s Matt Annunziatta sealed the deal, finalizing a historic two-year stretch for Chatham.

Thorsen and Kneller, both seniors, were at a loss for words when describing the sense of their accomplishments.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Thorsen. “We all played Little League together. (My) first time stepping on the field was with these guys. Two times in a row is inexplainable. I love these guys, and it’s a great feeling.”

“All the hard work, all the dedication we’ve put in the past few years (paid off),” added Kneller. “All the accountability, trust in each other…I just can’t be more proud. It’s just an impeccable feeling. It’s crazy.”

Head Coach Scott Steltz discussed what this victory means as far as the mark not only the senior class, but the entire team has left on Chatham athletics.

“We talked about being elite last year,” said Steltz. “If you can do it again you become legends. And when you do it again you leave a legacy. And they accomplished all that. I’ve had a lot of great groups – I’m very blessed – but this is definitely a great, great group.”

Chatham ends the year with a 26-2 overall record. A strong core of players will remain intact next year, as the team pursues a three-peat. That includes Van Alstyne and Taylor, both juniors, and Smalley, who’s a sophomore.