Championship dreams come to an end for local athletes

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem varsity hockey season came to an end on the practice ice Thursday evening. The Eagles found out just moments before hitting the ice that all winter sports have been suspended indefinitely and that includes their state championship games.

Senior Defenseman, Jonathan Thibodeau told News10, “It’s really hard to deal with. We were just talking about everything we’ve worked for over the past couple years and it’s just all kind of seems like its all gone now.”

The Eagles have never made it past the regional round, they said this year was theirs.

Head coach Dylan Lappe said it was hard facing his team after the news came out. “This might be the end but it’s not the end. Everything they did is here. The way it’s going down, it’s a legacy that they built, remember what they did.”

The @BCEaglesPuck found out moments before they hit the practice ice today gearing up for this weekends championship games.



They are devastated but they still took the ice for some hockey fun. https://t.co/Ht69DYYBsO — Katya Guillaume (@KatyaonTV) March 12, 2020

Bad news or not, The Eagles practiced as if it wasn’t their last. “I really hope that the State notices everything that they’ve done this year,” Lappe said. “Like we’re not just Regional Champions. I hope they really sit down and discuss what they can do for these kids that have worked this hard.”

This one hits especially hard for the seniors who’ve waited years to get to this moment but Lappe said, they are a family and they’ll deal with it as a one.