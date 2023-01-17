ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Christian Brothers Academy boys basketball team (6-4) welcomed in Saratoga Springs (9-3) for a Suburban Council Clash on Tuesday.

The Brothers set the tone from the jump, leading 11-4 after the first quarter on their way to a 67-46 win. Matt Sgambati and Kaelan Leak led all scorers with 16 points each. Andrew Stallmer led the Blue Streaks with 12 points.

CBA improves to 7-4, and will look to keep it rolling at Averill Park on Friday night. The Blue Streaks drop to 9-4, and will look to bounce back at home against Shaker on Friday night.