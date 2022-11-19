GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brothers of Christian Brothers Academy may have started slowly in their regional game against No. 5 Pittsford, but they finished strong winning 27-6. Senior quarterback Donald Jones ran for over 200 yards and scored three touchdowns to help CBA pull away against the Panthers.

The Panthers got on the board in the first quarter with a 36-yard rushing touchdown from Nathan Rodi, but CBA found their footing in the second quarter. Donald Jones took off from 30 yards out to tie the game at 6, but he would follow that up with another touchdown run from the one yard to give them the lead heading into halftime.

Once the second half came around, CBA picked up where they left off. Jones took off for a 29-yard scamper up the middle to give the Brothers a two-score lead. On their ensuing possession, Jahmir Pitcher scored on a 48-yard touchdown run to make it 27-6, CBA.

Pittsford got the ball back with 5:29 left in regulation, but Luke Fliss threw a costly interception to Jake Marra. Tempers flared after the play was over which lead to some pushing and shoving, in addition to some ejections. Pittsford decided to end the game there and CBA is rolling onto the state semifinals.