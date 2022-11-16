ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The CBA Brothers won their second straight Section 2 Class AA title Friday night over Shenendehowa. But it’s a different vibe this year. From the beginning of the season, they’ve had much bigger goals than winning Section 2.

Last year after winning the section, the Brothers lost to Carmel 51-7 in the regional final. It’s something they haven’t forgotten, especially heading into this year’s regional matchup with Pittsford. “Now we have that message like, let’s not duplicate what we did last year where it seemed as if we were satisfied with the section championship, everything else was icing on the cake,” said CBA head coach Bob Burns. “This team has had higher expectations since the beginning of the year and that’s the way it’s going to be here from now on. As arrogant as it sounds, we expected to be where we are right now. Now is where we make stepping stones to improve what we did last year”

Pittsford is the runner-up out of Section V. Section V football is sending two teams to the tournament this season, a privilege Section 2 will get next season. The Panthers finished 6-7 on the season.

Tune in to FOX23 at 10 and News10 ABC at 11 for highlights and reaction from the Class AA regional final.