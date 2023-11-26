MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Losing stinks; there’s no two ways about it. Especially for a Christian Brothers Academy football team that has grown so accustomed to winning over the last three seasons.

But despite the disappointment of the Brothers’ 35-27 defeat in the semifinal round of the Class AA state playoffs at the hands of Section I’s Carmel Saturday, it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that 2023 was another sterling chapter in the CBA record book.

“It burns right now, and I told them (the players) it was gonna hurt; it should hurt. Because when you put so much into something, and it comes to an end, and you don’t get the result that you expected, it hurts,” said CBA head coach Bob Burns. “I feel like they’re (Carmel) not necessarily that much better than us, and we could’ve gotten this one. But the future’s bright at CBA.”

The Brothers were playing catch-up for most of the evening. On their opening drive, a tunnel screen intended Lucius Anderson was intercepted by Carmel’s Liam Forster, and the big man rumbled 38 yards the other way for a pick six to start the scoring.

CBA senior quarterback Jake Iacobaccio quickly erased that mistake, though, and marched the offense right back down the field, connecting with freshman running back Aiden Guzi in the end zone to level the game at seven.

But it seemed that every time CBA seized some momentum, the Rams found a way to take it back. Carmel junior running back Tristan Werlau returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. He then found the end zone on the Rams’ first official possession of the game – a 13-yard scamper that capped a 17-play scoring drive, giving Carmel a 21-7 edge with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter.

It took all of 17 seconds for CBA to get six of those points back. Backup quarterback Archie Jones connected with junior receiver Aiden Good for a 63-yard touchdown strike, trimming the deficit to eight points, and it would stay that way by the conclusion of the first half.

But right out of the locker room, Carmel responded with a 66-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by quarterback Christian Nunez on a one-yard sneak.

The tennis matched continued as Jones, on the final play of the third quarter, dropped a dime to junior wide receiver Lorenzo Lanni in the end zone from 24 yards out, and the Brothers headed into the final stanza trailing 28-20.

Right on cue, Carmel’s next series resulted in a touchdown, as Leo Venables reached pay dirt on a 15-yard run, reclaiming the Rams a two-score edge.

Jones would put the Brothers on the board one final time with a 10-yard touchdown scamper, but with only 3:33 left to play, Carmel got the ball back and rushed for two first downs. From there, the Rams ran out the remainder of the clock, ending CBA’s state tournament run for the second time in the last three seasons. (Carmel took down CBA in a regional matchup 51-7 in 2021).

As Burns said, the future does look very bright for the Brothers, who only graduate five seniors. One of those seniors, however, is Donald Jones, who’s been one of the most electric players in Section II during his three-year varsity career.

He’s clearly left his mark on not only the program, but his head coach.

“Donny, what he’s done for me over the last three years, he’s thanking me, but I need to thank him, because he’s what put this program back on the map,” said Burns. “Guys like him, who really bought into everything we were trying to do. He’s a tremendous player as well. I mean, I feel bad for him. But I love him, and I told him I’ll never forget what he’s done.”

CBA concludes the season with an overall record of 10-2 – its second straight 10+ win season.