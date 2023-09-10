ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy took down La Salle 42-6 to win the battle for the Sabre for a third straight season.

The Brothers were up 6-0 in the second quarter, but Jake Iacobaccio hooked up with Donald Jones in stride for a long touchdown catch and run. CBA attempted a two-point conversion and converted to take a 14-0 lead. La Salle responded on their next offensive possession.

Chris Chennette found Noah Sigda across the middle to get the Cadets on the board, but they missed the PAT, bringing the score to 14-6 CBA. The Brothers scored again to take a 21-6 lead at halftime.

CBA’s defense held them scoreless in the second half, but the offense wasn’t done. They scored three touchdowns in the second half to secure the 42-6 win.