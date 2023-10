ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Christian Brothers Academy took down No. 5 Albany with two second-half goals to advance to the Class AAA semifinals.

They went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. Then, the offense was ignited by goals from Martin Ulaj and Hunter Bulich, extending their lead to 3-0.

The Brothers will play against top-seeded Saratoga, on Tuesday, October 24, at 7:30 p.m.