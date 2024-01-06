SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The difference in Friday night’s Suburban Council boys basketball matchup between CBA and Schenectady wasn’t hard to find. The Brothers closed the second quarter on a 19-2 run; that allowed them to emerge with a 70-67 road victory – CBA’s third win in a row.

The Patriots were in control for the first 13-and-a-half minutes of game action, getting out to a 23-16 lead. But from the 4:30-mark in the second quarter until halftime, the Brothers completely flipped the script, taking a 35-25 edge into the locker room.

The two sides played to a 17-17 third quarter, and Schenectady rallied with a massive fourth stanza, outscoring CBA 25-17. But that halftime deficit was just too much to overcome.

Matt Sgambati led the scoring effort for the Brothers with 20 points and was joined in double figures by JJ Osinski (18), Aiden Wine (15) and Samuel Ruggles (10).

Schenectady got a brilliant performance from junior guard Andre Jackson, who racked up 30 points – his second 30-point showing in his last three games. Senior guard Quy-Maine Haggray followed behind him on the score sheet with 14.

CBA (6-3) returns home Tuesday to take on Columbia. Schenectady (6-5) is back in action Tuesday and will host Ballston Spa.