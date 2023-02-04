CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catskill’s Janay Brantley solidified her college home Friday afternoon when she signed her Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Stony Brook.

The Section2 basketball standout surpassed the 2,000 career point mark this season and said after today another goal and dream has been checked off the box.

“It’s really cool. I thought about this growing up since I was little and it feels nice to make it come true,” Brantley said. “It was a home away from home. Talking to the coaching staff just felt easy for me. It was actually really easy, I went down there I love the team, I love the facility, the coaches it was a home away from home.”

Catskill also defeated Taconic Hill Friday night 80-34 with 32 points coming from Brantley.