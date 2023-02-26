AVERILL, PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class B girls’ semifinals saw No. 2 Catskill and top-seeded Albany Academy advance to the finals on Saturday afternoon.

Catskill matched up with No. 3 Ichabod Crane, who had momentum in the first half with Carolina Williams scoring on a floater that gave the Riders a 14-9 lead. The Cats responded thanks to Stony Brook signee Janay Brantley scoring on a jump shot, trimming the deficit to eight before halftime.

When the second half came around, the Cats responded. Kaylee Neary scores on a pivotal two-point jumper that tied the game at 31, but the offense shined the brightest in the fourth quarter. Alessia Salierno scored on a corner three giving Catskill a 46-38 advantage. The Cats advance with a 60-49 win.

Following that game, Schalmont and Albany Academy squared off. The Sabres jumped out to an early lead, but the Bears clawed back with a three-point shot from Stylianna Mantzouris that tied the game at four. Later on, the Bear’s offense picked up more momentum. Erin Huban struck from long range to give the Bears their first lead of the game.

However, the Sabres punched back on a three-point shot from Karissa Antoine that cut the Bear’s lead to three. Albany Academy answered back on their ensuing possession. Bella Vincent found a soft spot on the corner and let one fly to extend the Bear’s lead to 16-11.

They pulled away for good later on and won 72-47.

Catskill and Albany Academy will play in the Class B championship on Thursday, March 2, at Hudson Valley Community College. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.