MECHANICVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The high school basketball season is underway in the Capital Region, and the schedule featured a top-tier girls hoops matchup on Tuesday night. The defending champs in Class B, Albany Academy, visited Class A’s Catholic Central in the season debuts for both teams.

The Bears opened the game on a 16-3 run, but Catholic Central cut into the deficit before the end of the quarter. Academy led 18-13 after one.

The second quarter belonged to the Crusaders, taking a 32-27 lead into the half. The back and forth trend continued, as the Bears turned it on in the third quarter to take a 52-47 lead after three. Catholic Central outscored Academy 12-7 in the fourth, as the two teams entered overtime tied at 59.

The Crusaders won the extra period and the game, 68-64 the final. Catholic Central’s Navi Turpin led all scorers with 26 points. Albany Academy’s Alex Leonard led the Bears with 23 points.