TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After earning a first-round bye in the Sec. II, Class A girls basketball playoff tournament, two-seeded Catholic Central faced its’ first postseason test at home Thursday night in seventh-seeded Academy of the Holy Names. The Crusaders passed with flying colors, trouncing Holy Names 56-40, and earning a spot in the semifinals.

Catholic Central came roaring out of the gates, hanging a 25-spot on Holy Names in the first quarter, en route to a 17-point advantage.

There was no let up from the Crusaders in the second frame; they outscored Holy Names 11-7, taking a 36-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Holy Names came out of the break playing some inspired basketball, though. With 2:22 to play in the third quarter, junior Ryan Carroll poured in three of her game-high 21 points, trimming the deficit to 14 points at 39-25.

But Catholic Central responded moments later with a lay-up from freshman Karri Gaddy – the team’s first field goal of the second half.

Then, with time winding down in the quarter, Crusaders’ eighth grade guard El Dior Dobere dialed up a three-pointer from the left wing, extending Catholic Central’s lead to 45-26 at the end of the third quarter.

And 1:37 into the final frame, Catholic Central sophomore guard Meghan Paul collected an offensive rebound, and converted the put-back, returning the Crusaders’ edge to where it was at halftime – 21 points.

Catholic Central coasted to the finish line from there, securing the 56-40 win. Sophomore forward Tanavia Turpin led the team with 18 points. Dobere followed closely behind with 17.

All of Holy Names’ 40 points were scored by Carroll, who tallied 21, and sophomore guard Sophia Bologna, who added 19.

The Crusaders will now meet the six-seed, South Glens Falls, in the semifinals on Tuesday at Hudson Valley Community College. Opening tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m.

Holy Names’ season comes to a close; it finished with a 15-7 record.