SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — Almost one year ago to the date, the Schalmont and Catholic Central girls basketball teams squared off in a non-league clash; the Sabres cruised to a 67-44 victory, en route to a 27-1 campaign that culminated in a state title.

That game was clearly on the minds of Crusaders head coach Audra Di Bacco and her players in preparation of Tuesday’s rematch, as they rolled Schalmont 79-48 in a revenge game.

Already leading 44-32 midway through the third quarter, Catholic Central’s Tanavia Turpin added to that advantage, finishing a contested layup through contact.

Turpin flashed her defensive skills minutes later, recording a steal, and stepping right into a three-point try that she banked in to put the Crusaders up 19 with just over two minutes remaining in the third frame.

Schalmont junior Karissa Antoine tried to spark her team in the fourth quarter; she converted an and-one at the 4:15 mark in the final stanza.

But the Crusaders were locked in from the perimeter all night, and poured in a bevy of triples to close out the game. One of those long balls came from sophomore Meg Pauil, who connected from well beyond the three-point line, pushing the lead to 27 points, and Catholic Central cruised from there to the 79-48 win.

Catholic Central (2-0) will be back home for its’ next matchup Friday night with Cohoes at 6:30. Schalmont (1-1) has a quick turnaround, and will back in action Wednesday night at Amsterdam; opening tip-off is scheduled for 7:00.