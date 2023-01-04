NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every challenge that has been thrown at the Catholic Central boys basketball team this season has been handled with ease. The Crusaders have squared off with two Class A teams and the reigning Section II, Class B champion, Ichabod Crane. And yet they remain undefeated, and entered the week ranked third in the state, per the New York State Sportswriters Association.

As if that resume wasn’t strong enough, Catholic Central took on one more challenge Tuesday night, playing up two classes, as it traveled to rival La Salle out of Class AA. Not even the Cadets could trip up Guy Di Bacco’s squad; the Crusaders improved to 9-0 with a 72-59 win fueled by a 25-point performance from freshman standout Darien Moore.

It wasn’t easy all night for Catholic, though. After trailing by 12 points at the conclusion of quarter No. 1, La Salle put together a furious comeback in the second fame, outscoring the Crusaders 21-11 to trail by just two points heading into the halftime break.

And right out of the locker room, La Salle senior point guard Adam Myers knotted the game up at 34 with a long jumper at the 7:40 mark.

Myers poured in a game-high 30 points, but it still wasn’t enough to top a Catholic Central team that took over in the post after Myers’ game-tying bucket.

Moore rattled off six straight points within 60 seconds to claim his team a 40-34 advantage.

The two sides went back and forth from there. With just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Catholic freshman guard Se’Mir Roberson leaked out on a fast break, and laid in an easy bucket to put his team back in front by double digits.

Moments later, Roberson again carved into the paint, and finished with a left-handed finger roll, extending the Crusaders lead to 12. They used a 24-15 quarter to take an 11-point advantage into the fourth quarter, and would not relinquish that lead in the final stanza, recording the 72-59 victory.

Joining Moore in double figures was Roberson with 15, and senior guard Nick Riley, who netted 18 points.

Catholic Central (9-0) won’t return to action for a week when it takes on Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk on the road next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. La Salle (4-5) has a 10-day hiatus, and hits the floor again Friday, Jan. 13. The Cadets will also be squaring off with RCS on the road; tip-off with the Indians is slated for 6:30 p.m.