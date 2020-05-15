Cambridge senior prepares Valedictorian speech

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A valedictorian title is given to the highest student in the class and over at Cambridge High School that title was given to the only senior on the girls’ basketball team.



Abby Maher said being valedictorian wasn’t something she set out to do but “it’s exciting and it’s a nice honor. I always just focused on just learning and doing as well as I could in school, it was more of me competing with myself and trying to do the best that I could.”

When she took a break from the books, she helped her team on the basketball court and the soccer field, but now her biggest challenge is writing a graduation speech.

“I’ve actually never been to a graduation,” Maher said. “I’ve never seen a valedictorian speech, I have no context for what that is,” but if there’s one thing she did know is that she wanted her speech to send a positive message to all the seniors as they prepare to embark on their next chapters, just like she will.



Maher said her next step is to attend Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. She hasn’t declared a major yet but is looking forward to embracing all that the Bulldogs have to offer.