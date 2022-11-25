MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cambridge/Salem hasn’t been to the championship game since the 2017 season, but they ended that drought Friday, punching their ticket to the Class D Finals after defeating Moriah 47-22.

Fridat marked Cambridge’s 13th trip to the semifinals, and they did what they have done all season long, and that’s pound the rock. Brice Burr got things going to put Cambridge out front 6-0. He would find the endzone later in the first quarter to extend their lead to 18-0 over the Vikings.

Moriah would cut Ravena’s lead to 12 in the second quarter on a 57-yard touchdown run from Riley Demarais, but Cambridge’s run game was too much to handle down the stretch, and now they are back in the Class D state championship game. “We started out sluggish the past couple weeks so we knew that getting out to a great start was going to be a pivotal part of the game, and we did just that,” said Burr. “We got 18 points up on them before they could blink an eye and we just took care of the rest from there. We played a really great game today. As a kid, everybody on this team dreams of being in a place like this. We knew today was another stepping stone and next week we get a chance to play in the Carrier Dome for something special.”C

Cambridge/Salem will take on Tioga in the state title game on Saturday at noon.