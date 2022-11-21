BROADALBIN PERTH, N.Y.(NEWS10) — In what turned into a windy and snowy game, the Cambridge Salem football team punched their ticket to the state semifinals with a 12-7 win over No. 5 Alexander.

The Trojans found the end zone first when Trent Woods found Christian Kissel in stride to take a 7-0 lead. However, in the second quarter, Cambridge Salem would hit pay dirt on a 10-yard touchdown run from Bryce Burr, but they failed to convert on the two-point conversion attempt.

Later in the fourth quarter, Cambridge Salem found themselves in striking range and called on Evan Day to score on a go-ahead touchdown run to give them the lead. Cambridge Salem now shifts their attention to the state semifinal round, where they will play No. 7 Moriah on Friday, November 25, at 3 PM.