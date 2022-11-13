SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cambridge Salem football team might have started slow but finished strong in the Class D super bowl defeating No. 2 Chatham 36-21 Saturday afternoon.

Cambridge struck first in the first quarter, but the Panthers scored on three straight possessions to take a 21-8 lead heading into the second quarter. However, Cambridge was able to weather the storm relying on their rushing offense, and took the lead in the winding minutes of the first half to make it 30-21.

To pull away in the second half, Cambridge called on their bell cow Evan Day. He scored on a dive play to extend Cambridge’s lead and secure the championship win.

“Well, for me, it’s always nice winning a section title,” said Cambridge Salem head coach Doug Luke. “For the team, this is the first one they’ve had, so it is kind of special for them, and we’ve been telling them right from the beginning you gotta work your butt off, you gotta do the little things, and good things will happen, and today one of those good things happened,” he added.

Cambridge Salem is off to regionals to play against Section five runner-up Alexander. Game time is Friday, November 18, at 7 PM.