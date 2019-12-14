Cambridge junior joins 1000-point club

TROY, N.Y. - Lansingburgh topped Schalmont in a Colonial Council clash Friday night 67-53. Coming out of a tie game at halftime, the Knights used a 7-0 run in the third quarter to surge ahead of the Sabres.

"I think rebounding the ball and limiting them to one possession was very very important," Lansingburgh Head Coach Eric Loudis said to describe his team's effort in the third quarter, in which the Knights outscored Schalmont 22-11.