Cambridge junior joins 1000-point club

GREENWICH, N.Y. – Cambridge Indians junior Sophie Phillips came into tonight game against Greenwich only one point away from hitting 1000 career points.
Only a few minutes into the game she reached that milestone off of a free throw.
Fans traveled in a large number to see number two make that shot.
Phillips said after the game she couldn’t have done it without her teammates and couldn’t be happier to have done it in front of her friends and family.
